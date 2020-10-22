POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Cody Ellwanger, 28, 412 Elm Street, negligent driving. Anthony Jones, 28, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 8:37 a.m., Victory Road, fire call. 11:32 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:07 p.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:23 p.m., Highway 81 and 834 Road, rescue call, no transport. 6:09 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:37 p.m., Golf View Drive, fire call. 6:43 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 6:32 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.