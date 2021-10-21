POLICE DIVISION

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 31 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Wednesday: 10:17 a.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

11:05 a.m., Oak Street, rescue call, no transport.

11:50 a.m., Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

1:51 p.m., Emerald Drive, check gas line.

3:20 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

4:39 p.m., Oak Street, rescue call, no transport.

10:33 p.m. 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.

