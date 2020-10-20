POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Chance Larson, 25, Pierce, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Dave Zehner, 22, 309 N. Birch St., theft.
Accidents
A collision Oct. 2 on Highway 35 damaged vehicles driven by Hannah Taylor, 2800 W. Nucor Road, and Joshua Rakowsky, Battle Creek.
A hit-and-run collision Oct. 2 on 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Samantha Brouhard, Battle Creek, and Mitchell Sliva, Columbus.
A collision Oct. 2 on Taylor Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Terry Comeford, 804 S. 11th St., and Regan Dorcey, 604 W. Walnut Ave.
A collision Oct. 2 on Madison Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jeremiah Galusha, 108 N. Fourth St., No. 403, and Timothy Koehler, Tilden.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 6:03 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:21 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 2:14 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:31 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:43 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:54 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:07 a.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:54 p.m., Syracuse Ave., carbon detector, fire assist. 6:53 p.m., Monroe Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:11 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:55 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 9:12 a.m., South Fourth St., rescue call, no transport. 9:32 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:41 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:46 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:18 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:06 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:15 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:19 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, tranpsorted to Faith Regional. 11:38 p.m., West Meadow Ridge Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday: 8:33 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:57 a.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:46 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:52 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:22 p.m., Raasch Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:47 p.m., 11th Street and Omaha Avenue, injury accident, no transport. 10:48 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:25 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.