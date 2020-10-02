POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: James Artis-Bey, 1201 S. 13th St., No. 228, Missouri Warrant (parole violation for robbery). Michael Emin, 31, Brandon, Florida, Driving under suspension. Sarah Bryant, 36, 1104 S. Fifth St., Driving under suspension. Shealynn Palmer, 23, 918 Syracuse Ave., No. 6, possession of drug paraphernalia. Elizabeth Haselhorst, 25, 808 S. 16th St., No. 2, Wayne County warrant (liability of owner).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday: 7:24 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:20 p.m., Highway 275, Fire call, vehicle fire.