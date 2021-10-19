POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Oct. 14: Kevin Beard, 18, 800 S. 18th St., No. 20, possession of marijuana.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 146 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 3:53 p.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:44 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:43 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:18 p.m., Clearfield Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:02 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 7:17 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:17 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:36 a.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:47 a.m., South 15th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:50 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:42 p.m., Benjamin Avenue and Victory Road, odor investigation.
Tuesday: 4:51 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.