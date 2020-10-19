POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Seth Wantoch, homeless, driving during revocation.
Saturday: Sara Sohl, 38, 207 S. Pine St., Madison County warrant. Natalie Walton, 32, 810 S. Eighth St., obstruction, driving under the influence — second offense. Rusty Hoffman, 30, Fremont, driving under the influence — second offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container. Roger Saul, 41, 303 S. 10th St., open container, Orin Saul, Niobrara, open container. Rashid Perry, 20, 303 S. 10th St., driving under revocation, resisting arrest, false reporting, open container, minor in possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence.
Friday: Xavier Bordeaux, 28, 10007 S. 11th St. Hunter Voecks, 20, Stanton, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) open container. Erik Sonnier, 34, 205 S. 10th St., Wayne County warrant. Roger Saul, 41, 303 S. 10th St., shoplifting, disturbing the peace. Christopher Hester, 32, 119 N. 25th St., No. 21, driving under suspension. Orin Saul, 43, Niobrara, disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 78 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls