POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Rita Diedrich, 43, 118 E. Phillip Ave., Apt. 4, criminal mischief ($0-$500), arson - first degree. Jose Acevedo, 47, 304 N. 12th St., driving under the influence - first offense. Kevin Sidlinger, 32, 83339 Highway 57, driving during revocation, open container. Teresa Hall, 59, 4311 S. 12th St., driving under the influence - first offense. Katheryn Colina Naranjo, 21, 911 S. Fifth St, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday: Michael Fowler, 30, homeless, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance. Francisco Juan Lucas, 23, 126 Adams Ave, driving under the influence - first offense.