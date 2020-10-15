POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Danielle Linn, 40, Pierce, Madison County warrant (failure to appear).
Monday: Eduardo Sandoval, 39, 1222 Verges Ave., No. D2, driving during revocation, no valid registration.
Sunday: Aldo Garcia, 18, 902 Logan Street, minor in possession, minor in consumption, obstructing a peace officer.
Accidents
A collision Sept. 25 on South Seventh Street damaged vehicles driven by David P. Bode, 2700 W. Prospect Ave., and Britney Compton, 901 W. Walnut Ave.
A collision Sept. 25 on South 13th Street damage vehicle driven by Mary Otero, 1907 Skyline Drive, and Kale Dailey, 307 N. 11th St.
A collision Sept. 28 on First Street damaged vehicles driven by Robert Hoffman, 1409 Longhorn Drive, and Jose Barreto, 1400 S. Third St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday: 1:51 a.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:58 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 11:24 a.m., McInstosh Road, rescue call, no transport. 4:34 p.m., South 14th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:10 p.m., North 12th Street, no transport. 8:31 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.