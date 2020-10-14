POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Deanthony Rothwell, 23, Lincoln, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday: Stacy Beacom, 51, 610 S. 35th Ave., theft of services. Michelle Macias, 47, 1306 S. Blaine St., theft of services. Shawn Hutchison, 49, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., Madison County warrant (theft by receiving stolen property). Devin Delgado, 24, 2202 W. Madison Ave., driving under suspension.
Monday: Bradley Bussey, 57, 1306 Blaine St., theft of services.
.000Sunday: Kyle Walter, 31, 1406 Country Club Road, No. 28, trespassing, attempted assault on an officer. Jonathan Hille, 29, 2215 W. Madison Ave., second-degree trespass.
Sept. 24: Devin Delgado, 24, 2202 W. Madison Ave., driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 1:05 a.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday: 8:55 a.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:23 a.m., North 34th Street, resuce call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:37 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, fire assist, gas leak. 10:42 a.m., Eisenhower Ave, fire assist, smoke in area. 11:09 a.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:40 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:05 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, false alarm. 1:20 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:00 p.m., North Eastwood Avenue, resuce call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:16 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:42 a.m., Eas Berry Hill Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.