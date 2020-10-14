Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY IN EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA... * AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 MONONA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 055 HARRISON AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 056 SHELBY. IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 015 THURSTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 032 STANTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 033 CUMING, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 034 BURT, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 042 PLATTE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 COLFAX, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 044 DODGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 045 WASHINGTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 050 BUTLER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 065 SEWARD AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078 SALINE. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 TO 50 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 TO 25 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP MAY DISPLAY EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR, SPREAD RAPIDLY AND BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&