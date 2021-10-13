POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Oct. 7: Jesse Batt, 21, 1403 Elm Ave., driving under suspension.
Tuesday: Ryadale Murray, 32, 1007 N. Sixth St., No. 6, driving during revocation. Amber Menendez, 27, 900 W. Prospect Ave., No. 21, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 9:21 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:40 a.m., Lincoln Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:12 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:17 a.m., North 49th Street, fire. 1:30 p.m., Opal Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:17 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:12 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:05 p.m., Ninth Street and Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:54 p.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:57 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:04 a.m., East Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:37 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:29 a.m., West Monroe Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.