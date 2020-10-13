POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Daniel Bush, 30, 1402 Country Club Road, No. 44, protection order violation.
Monday: Shealynn Palmer, 23, 918 Syracuse Ave., No 6, driving under suspension.
Thursday: Benjamin Granger, 27, 1402 Country Club Road, No. 60, third-degree domestic assault, strangulation.
Accidents
A collision Sept. 24 on Grant Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Dale Beckmann, 1800 N. 16th St., and a vehicle owned by Holly Frerichs, 1102 Grant Ave.
A collision Sept. 24 on North First Street damaged vehicles driven by Jody Thomas, 4601 S. 13th St., and Lauren Childress, 1705 N. Eastwood St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 7:44 a.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:18 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:19 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:35 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:03 p.m., Third Street, rescue call, injury accident, transported to Faith Regional. 2:30 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:46 p.m., Jackson Avenue, rescue call. 6:53 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, no transport. 7:13 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, fire assist.