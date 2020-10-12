POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Thomas Ingram, 42, 1210 Elm Ave., resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer.
Saturday: Stefan Mclaughlin, 40, 600 Queen City, No. 14, active Platte County warrant - shoplifting.
Accidents
A property damage collision Sept. 19 on Center Drive damaged a vehicle driven by Ann Bahm, 303 Aspen Drive, and caused an estimated $50 in damage to a ligth pole owned by Perkins Properties, Omaha.
A collision Sept. 22 on 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Delmer Pufahl, 1704 Sheridan Drive, and Miranda Ritterbush, 800 S. 18th St., No. 1.
A collision Sept. 23 on West Madison Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Dominic Wagner, Lincoln, and a vehicle owned by Cordell Harthoorn, 2301 Clark St.
A collision Sept. 24 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Caitlin Stahley, 107 N. Hickory St., and Marion Hoobler, 903 Harrison Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 110 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 9:39 a.m., Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:20 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, no transport. 12:49 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:54 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:40 p.m., Verges Avenue, fire call. 7:19 p.m., Hoskins, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 4:32 a.m., Fourth Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:51 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:07 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:26 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:32 p.m., Homewood Drive, false alarm. 8:26 p.m., Victory Road, fire call. 8:29 p.m., 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:30 p.m., Madison Avenue, fire call. 8:38 p.m., Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 6:41 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.