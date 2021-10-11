POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Saturday: Carlos Estrada, 20, 213 N. Ninth St., leaving the scene of a property damage accident, reckless driving. Michael Fowler, 30, 421 Hastings Ave., driving under suspension. Crystal Woldt, 31, 1610 Hillview Drive, leaving the scene of an accident.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 87 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Sunday: 10:37 a.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:51 a.m., 25th Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:54 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:41 p.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:05 p.m., Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:54 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 9:18 p.m., 10th Street, odor investigation. 11:45 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Monday: 4:41 a.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

