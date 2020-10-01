POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Jeremiah Galusha, 38, 108 N. 4th St., Apt. 403, Driving under the influence.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 6:54 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:24 a.m., Nord Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:55 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:17 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:36 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:41 a.m., Prospect Avenue, fire call. 3:56 p.m., Woodhurst Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:08 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 1:11 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:33 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.