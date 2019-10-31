POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Oct. 23 at 813 S. 13th St. damaged vehicles driven by Joseph Schlenz, 201 N. Pine St., and Jesse Gomez, 311 N. 12th St., Apt. 215.
A hit-and-run crash Oct. 23 at 1000 Riverside Blvd. damaged an unknown run vehicle and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Jason Newman, 121 N. 25th St., Apt. 32.
A collision Oct. 23 in the 800 block of South 13th Street damged vehicles driven by Kyra Farewell, Ewing, and William Rodriguez, Madison.
A collision Oct. 23 at 3700 W. Norfolk Ave. damaged vehicles driven by Keith Rohde, 3620 W. Nucor Road, and Roberty Hayes, Sterling, Colorado.
A collision Oct. 16 on the Highway 275 bypass damaged vehicles driven by Delores Sewell, 818 S. 10th St., and Dwaine Olberding, Atkinson.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 48 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 8:19 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 8:29 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 11:03 a.m., Ann Avenue, gas leak, fire assist.
Wednesday, 11:27 a.m., Amberwood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 2:19 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 3:50 p.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 11:26 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, no transport.