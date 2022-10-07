POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Vanessa Hitz, 32, 701 Blue Stem Circle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, stop sign violation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 10:17 a.m., Ridgeway Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:33 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 10:36 a.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:01 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, fire assist. 2:10 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:22 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:08 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:10 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:12 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 12:25 a.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:57 a.m., South 12th Street, fire assist. 5:40 a.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, no transport. 5:41 a.m., South 15th Street, fire assist.