POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Billy Russell II, 31, no address listed, warrant for a parole violation.
Thursday: Shay Dickes, 18, 1804 Parker Circle, Apt. F, driving under the influence, minor in possession, open alcohol container.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 12:07 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:30 p.m., 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:20 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:40 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:39 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:52 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, carbon monoxide detector.
Thursday: 1:21 a.m., North Pine Street, water heater malfunction. 1:21 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:51 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.