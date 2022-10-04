POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sept. 27: Marily Zavala, 19, 906 N. 10th St., theft ($0-$500). Juan Jimenez, 23, 412 W. Omaha Ave., theft ($0-$500).
Monday: Josie Auld, 38, homeless, littering.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 43 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 9:43 a.m., North 34th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:24 a.m., Lodgeview Drive, fire assist. 12:16 p.m., Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:31 p.m., East Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:07 p.m., 558th Avenue, grass fire. 6:05 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.