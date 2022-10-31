FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
2:09 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:50 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:25 p.m., North Sixth Street, burned food. 5:25 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:41 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 12:14 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 4:08 a.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, no transport. 5:27 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:44 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:55 a.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:06 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:32 p.m., Woodcrest Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.