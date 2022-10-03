POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Jesse Marshall, 26, Fremont, driving under suspension, stoplight violation.
Saturday: Brit Blanchard, 35, homeless, Stanton County warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft ($0-$500). Chad Schwank, 43, 54570 840th Road, warrant for driving under the influence of drugs, refusal to submit to a breath test. Randy Blacktaildeer, 31, 706 Koenigstein Ave., first-degree criminal trespsassing, disturbing the peace.
Sunday: Kaleb Masur, 20, Sterling, false reporting. Cindy Cooper, 32, 116 E. Phillip Ave., disorderly conduct. Caiden Terry, 20, 418 Lincoln Ave., minor in possession.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 102 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Friday: 10:15 a.m., Krenzien Drive, fire assist. 1:58 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:32 p.m., South 13th Street, car fire. 4:43 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:31 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:28 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:22 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:58 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday: 7:58 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:44 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:54 p.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:14 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:40 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, dumpster fire. 11:51 p.m., East Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 2:06 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:58 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:25 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:11 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:53 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:55 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:44 p.m., Hackberry Drive, fire assist. 8:29 p.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 3:16 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.