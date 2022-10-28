POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Joseph Kleve, 62, 309 N. Ninth St., disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 39 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 9:54 a.m., Hoskins, rescue call, no transport. 3:32 p.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:42 p.m., Fifth Street and Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:31 p.m., North 26th Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:38 p.m., Taylor Avenue, hazardous materials response.
Friday: 4:23 a.m., South 20th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.