POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:48 a.m., West Monroe Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:58 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:38 a.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:05 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:04 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:32 p.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:20 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, grass fire. 8:52 p.m., East Coolidge Avenue and Victory Road, rescue call, no transport. 9:06 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue and Victory Road, smoke investigation.