POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Tuesday: Alixandria Jones, 26, Creighton, driving under suspension. Ariel Barrera-Oliva, 24, 118 E. Phillip Ave., Apt. 3, driving under suspension. Hunter Clement, 18, 1207 N. 27th St., minor in possession.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 43 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Tuesday: 7:08 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:03 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire. 11:44 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire. 12:16 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:34 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 8:25 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:33 p.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Wednesday: 2:30 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:42 a.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, no transport.

