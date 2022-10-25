POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday, Oct. 24: Stacy Highstrom, 48, 902 E. 11th St., Apt. 4, Yankton, driving under suspension; Elrene Walle, 58, 512 Hastings Ave., Madison County District Court warrant–count 1, burglary, Class II A felony, and count II criminal attempt–possession of methamphetamine, Class I misdemeanor; Eric Jones, 37, 814 S. 12th St., distribution of controlled substance, child abuse with no injury; Saturday, Oct. 22: Jose Sanchez Mandonado, 30, 104 Goldstrike Drive No. 2, driving under the influence, second offense (+.150), open alcohol container, no operator’s license.
Accidents
A collision Aug. 1 on East Michigan Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Austin Beaverson, 921 S. Third St., and Bonnie Long, 719 S. 11th St.
A collision Aug. 1 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Joe Hansen, Pierce, and Steven Stover, 1006 N. 36th St.
A collision Aug. 2 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles owned by Edwin Castillo, 1006 Blue Stem Circle, and Tony Coover, 83667 55th Ave.
A collision Aug. 2 on Highway 35 damaged vehicles driven by Amelia Stabler, Wayne, and Maria Mendez, 208 S. Ninth St.
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 2 on West Benjamin Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Brooke Burbach, 1403 Eldorado Road.
A collision Aug. 2 on West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Cory Beller, Lindsay, and Juan Rojas, 609 S. 11th St.
A collision Aug. 2 with a drainage ditch in the 1000 block of South 13th Street damaged a vehicle owned by James Houska, Pierce.
A collision Aug. 2 on Madison Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Raymond Moser, 3411 W. Prospect Ave., and Lukus Johnson, 55536 834th Road
A collision Aug. 3 on North First Street damaged vehicles owned by Kendra Mizner, 1805 Parker Circle, Apt. F, and Makayla Oltjenbruns, 1116 E. Meadow Ridge Road.
A collision Aug. 3 on Elm Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Nolan James, 307 N. 13th St., and a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Cory Armstrong, 1004 Elm Ave.
A collision Aug. 4 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Sierra Lemons, 806 S. First St., and Janice Matthies, 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 405.
A collision Aug. 4 in the 600 block of West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Valerie Largen, 3403 Portia Place, Kenneth Chamberlain, Fremont, and Brett Reestman, 1802 Clark St.
A collision Aug. 4 in an alley between Norfolk Avenue and Braasch Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Courtney Finkral, Battle Creek, and Jennifer Michaels Stanton.
A collision Aug. 5 on North 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Riley Chace, 709 Ferguson Drive, and Patricia Harstad, 1806 Koenigstein Ave.
A collision Aug. 5 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Arlene Polenske, 3614 Koenigstein Ave., Suite 18, and Linda Thaxton, Milford, Ohio.
A collision Aug. 5 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Olga Gonzalez Ramirez, 912 S. 14th Place, and Reyna Villareal, 104 W. Park Ave., No. 1.
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 6 on West Madison Avenue damaged a bike and an unknown vehicle.
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 9 on East Madison Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Katherine Hansen, Stanton, and a parked, unattended vehicle owned by Tyler Hasebroock, Stanton.
A collision Aug. 9 in the parking lot of 1300 W. Monroe Ave. damaged a vehicle driven by James Walker, Lafayette, Colorado, and a vehicle owned by KNL Transport, Orlando, Florida.
A collision Aug. 11 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Linda Steffee, 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 303, and Shawn Wiedeman, Stanton.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 41 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 1:43 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:23 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:31 a.m., 552nd Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:18 a.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:49 a.m., Applewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:33 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:57 p.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:18 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:26 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 5 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, ditch fire. 5:08 p.m., Northdale Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:52 p.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, no transport. 6:03 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:29 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 1:03 a.m., Grandview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:50 a.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, fire assist; 11:18 a.m., Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:35 p.m., Pierce Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:23 p.m., Nebraska Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:55 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Tuesday, 3:50 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:55 a.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:12 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.