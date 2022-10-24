POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Alexis Depaz Ortiz, 31, Wayne, false reporting, driving during revocation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 97 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:29 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:32 p.m., Skyline Drive, odor investigation. 3:33 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 4:58 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:55 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:21 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1:43 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:23 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:31 a.m., 552nd Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:18 a.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:49 a.m., Applewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:33 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:57 p.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:18 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:26 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 5 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, ditch fire. 5:08 p.m., Northdale Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:52 p.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, no transport. 6:03 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:29 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 1:03 a.m., Grandview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.