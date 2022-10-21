POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Leanne Downes-Layton, 28, 107 W. Pasewalk Ave., Madison County warrant. Lucas Cereceda, 19, 1400 Pierce St., Madison County warrant. Rashid Perry, 22, 303 S. 10th St., third-degree domestic assault — second offense. Marissa Grashorn, 22, 904 S. Third St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 44 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 10:53 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:20 p.m., 34th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:51 p.m., Northdale Drive, rescue call, no transport. 10:42 p.m., Galeta Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 1:42 a.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:34 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.