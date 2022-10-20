POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Adriana Orozco, 23, 921 Woodhurst Drive, No. 7, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:28 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:01 a.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:49 p.m., Southern Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 1:21 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.