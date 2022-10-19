POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Colby Anderson, 39, 808 W. Park Ave., second-degree trespassing.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 9:45 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, fire assist; 12:08 p.m., Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:19 p.m., Raasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:04 p.m., 17th Street, rescue call, false alarm; 3 p.m., Grove Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:41 p.m., Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:43 p.m., Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 8:39 p.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 1:37 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, fire assist; 2:40 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:28 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no pick up.