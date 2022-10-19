POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 10:19 a.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:33 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:22 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:26 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:51 p.m., 13th Street and Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:39 p.m., Sunrise Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 2:45 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, fire.