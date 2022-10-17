POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Oct. 10: Jace Monday, 21, 1101 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 5, disturbing the peace.
Friday: Juan Bautista Castro, 26, 307 W. Indiana Ave., leaving the scene of an accident. Mark Patrick, 24, 311 N. 12th St., Apt. 214, driving under suspension, two Madison County warrants.
Saturday: Dominick Carr, 26, Lincoln, Madison County warrant. Deborah Brandt, 50, 1210 Elm Ave., Madison County warrant.
Sunday: Maximino Miron-Moreno, 32, Albuquerque, New Mexico, driving under the influence. Eirene Waite, 58, homeless, disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 100 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 7:02 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:28 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:30 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:28 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:20 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:16 p.m., Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:48 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 5:40 a.m., Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.