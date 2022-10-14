POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Amber Redwing, 31, 1804 Vicki Lane, No. 24, Madison County warrant, possession of a controlled substance.
Friday: Lukus Johnson, 21, 55536 834th Road, obstructing a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 36 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 9:23 a.m., Ta Ha Zouka Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:15 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:43 a.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:39 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:21 p.m., Seventh Street and Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:59 p.m., Hickory Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:59 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:47 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:06 p.m., Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Friday: 1:06 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.