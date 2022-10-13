POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Jesse Fosbinder, 39, homeless, second-degree trespassing. Robert Edwards, 54, homeless, robbery.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 1:53 p.m., First Street and East Airport Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:15 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:21 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 12:18 a.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:07 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.