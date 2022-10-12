POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Oct. 5: Cindy Cooper, 33, 116 E. Phillip Ave., disorderly conduct.
Tuesday: Katherine Hansen, 31, 608 S. Ninth St., probation detainer. Mackenzie Adle, 24, 3207 S. 12th St., Lot 7, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 46 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 6:55 a.m., Georgia Avenue, fire assist, carbon monoxide detector. 7:18 a.m., Hoskins, mutual aid rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:05 a.m., North 10th Street, fire assist, furnace odor. 11:39 a.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:47 a.m., Kimberly Way, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:31 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:13 p.m., East Nucor Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:05 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:53 p.m., East Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:54 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:48 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 6:30 a.m., First Street and Industrial Road, rescue call, no transport.