POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Clifford Corn, 40, 710 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 1, possession of methamphetamine (10-27 grams), tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration. Rhonda Wright, 33, Spencer, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense.
Monday: Wayne Hackel, 36, 2208 S. First St., attempt of a Class 1 felony, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, assault by strangulation, terroristic threats, burglary, third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief ($500-$1,500).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 122 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 1:07 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:10 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:26 p.m., Woodhurst Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:48 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:23 p.m., Elm Avenue, fire assist.
Sunday: 12:03 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:19 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:54 a.m., West Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:53 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:21 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:44 p.m., Elm Avenue, rescue assist.
Monday: 3:55 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:09 a.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:47 a.m., Highland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:54 p.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:59 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:44 a.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:54 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 10:47 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 1:54 a.m., Westbrook Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.