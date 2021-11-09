POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Jose Jimenez, 47, 816 S. 11th St., warrant for driving under suspension.
Accidents
A collision Oct. 14 on the West Highway 275 bypass damaged vehicles driven by William Grothe, Spalding, and Lynne Brooks, Columbus.
A collision Oct. 14 on Monroe Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Mahdi Selyeben, Minneapolis, Minnesota, a vehicle owned by Fee Transportation Services, Lancaster, Texas, and a vehicle driven by Lamarr Stewart, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
A collision Oct. 14 on West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Kristin Ironthunder, 2204 S. First St., and Justin Heng, 713 S. Third St.
A collision Oct. 14 on West Park Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Mary Kehren, 114 Elm Ave., and Amanda Hintz, 509 S. Eighth St.
A collision Oct. 15 in the 300 block of West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jayden Roberts, 509 Lincoln Ave., Tim Oldehoeft, 1312 W. Norfolk Ave., Suite B, and Stacie Reuter, 915 Meadow Lane.
A collision Oct. 19 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles owned by Crystal Schurman, Battle Creek, and Brittany Kunz, 608 E. Park Ave.
A collision Oct. 19 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Casey Campbell, Tilden, and Samantha Harmeier, Winside.
A collision Oct. 20 on Cedar Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Jacquelyn Munoz, 710 N. Victory Road, and Lori Hanel, 1611 Charolais Drive.
A collision Oct. 20 in the 1400 block of South 13th Street damaged a lawn mower that fell off a trailer owned by Jose Zavala, 723 S. 11th St., and a vehicle owned by Danielle Klabenes, Neligh.
A collision Oct. 21 on Madison Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Margaret Reiser, Pickstown, South Dakota, and Kelly Sanne, 901 N. First St.
A collision Oct. 21 in the 1700 block of North Victory Road damaged vehicles driven by Brennan Bradley, Belton, Missouri, and Tori Krosier, Winside.
A collision Oct. 22 on North Fourth Street damaged vehicles driven by Jefferson Escobar Lopez, Madison, and Travis Fleming, 1201 S. Fifth St.
A collision Oct. 25 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged a sign that was struck by an unknown semi driver.
A hit-and-run accident Oct. 25 on Highway 81 damaged a vehicle owned by Reno Larsen, 2304 N. Eastwood Drive, No. 51.
A collision Oct. 27 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Ultan Kienbaum, 1712 Valli Hi Road, and Kent Warneke, 2100 Skyline Drive.
A collision Oct. 27 on Channel Road damaged vehicles driven by Lexie Bacon, 1400 Amberwood Drive, No. 16, and Aldo Garcia 902 Logan St.
A collision Oct. 27 on Highway 275 damaged vehicles driven by Jordan Jackson, 1204 Blaine St., and Kallie Krugman, 915 Pierce St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 11:05 a.m., Magnet Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 5:11 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:40 p.m., South Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:10 p.m., East Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 6:08 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.