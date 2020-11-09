POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Anna Schaeufele, 18, Omaha, minor in possession.
Sunday: Dana Webb, 33, 1220 Verges Ave., No. 4C, Madison County warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jeremiah Shald, 38, 1101 E. Benjamin Ave., protection order violation. Madisyn Swanson, 20, Thurston, obstructing a peace officer, first-degree trespass, third-degree assault. Taryn Barnett, 18, Yankton, South Dakota, obstructing a peace officers, first-degree trespass. Dominic Juarez, 10, 307 S. Third St., theft.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 92 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 8:46 a.m., North 37th St., false alarm. 9:45 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:24 a.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:02 p.m., Highway 81 and 831st Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:16 p.m., North Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:25 p.m., Bel Air Road, rescue call, no transport. 2:46 p.m., Blue Stem Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:02 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:16 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:34 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:41 p.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:16 p.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 8:20 a.m., rescue call, West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:43 p.m., Sunset Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:09 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:42 p.m., Sunset Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.