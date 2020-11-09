Weather Alert

...WINTER PRECIPITATION TONIGHT AND TUESDAY... .PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO INTENSIFY OVERNIGHT, ESPECIALLY TOWARD THE MORNING COMMUTE TUESDAY. SNOW IS MOST LIKELY NORTHWEST OF A COLUMBUS TO ONAWA LINE, THOUGH SOME FREEZING RAIN IS LIKELY FOR A TIME AS WELL. SNOW AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE LIKELY, WITH AT LEAST A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE. SOUTH OF THE COLUMBUS TO ONAWA LINE, A MIX OF RAIN, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED TOWARD MORNING. SOME ICE ACCUMULATIONS OVER TWO- TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE LIKELY, GENERALLY NORTHWEST OF THE OMAHA METRO AREA. HOWEVER SOME ICING IS LIKELY ALONG INTERSTATE 80 FROM LINCOLN TO OMAHA AND COUNCIL BLUFFS WHERE UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH OF ICE ACCUMULATION IS POSSIBLE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&