POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Judy Burnett, 73, Tilden, Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 71 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 10:37 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:48 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:27 p.m., Amberwood Drive, fire. 4:11 p.m., Hayes Avenue, carbon monoxide detector. 5:39 p.m., North 61st Street, burn permit check. 6:56 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:21 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 8:32 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:36 a.m., Paul Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:06 p.m., Georgia Avenue, burning smell. 6:37 p.m., Kelland Drive, burn permit check. 11:10 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 6:31 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.