POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Aja Synovec, 19, 1903 W. Madison Ave., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Abby Sonthana, 19, 2304 N. Eastwood Drive, No. 23. Josiah Wedekind, Lindsay. Trevor Eisenbraun, 18, 1900 Blackberry Drive, negligent drive.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Friday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday: 7:36 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:01 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:12 a.m., Greenlawn Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:49 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:35 p.m., Mauer Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:00 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:50 p.m., Gingerberry Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:04 p.m., 61st Street and Highway 275, fire call, grass fire. 9:10 p.m., North 12th Street, fire call, grass fire. 11:01 p.m., North 12th Street, fire call, leaf fire.