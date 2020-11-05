POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Dillan Kings, 24, 305 N. Ninth St., driving under suspension
Accidents
A collision Oct. 15 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Sonia Salas, 209 E. Nebraska Ave., and Ashley Lanman, 2119 Clearfield Drive.
A collision Oct. 16 on Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Philip Wantoch, 406 Blaine St., and Joshua Kammer, Bloomfield.
A collision Oct. 16 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Melvin Schaecher, Battle Creek, and Christian Klug, 1215 W. Phillip Ave.
A collision Oct. 17 on Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Edith Reyes, 219 S. 10th St., and Donald L. Weyhrich, 2218 Sunset Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday, 7:43 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 7:46 a.m., Sunset Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 8 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:28 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:53 a.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:43 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:51 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:03 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:52 a.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 12:09 a.m., South First Street, fire call, car fire.