POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Terron Nelson, 19, 509 S. Third St., Stanton County warrant (minor in possession).
Sunday: Antywan Wright, 21, Omaha, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, open alcohol container violation, child abuse, carrying a concealed weapon. Savannah Jones, 18, Omaha, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse.
Tuesday: Edward Gunderson, 29, Columbus, Platte County warrant (strangulation, domestic assault, two counts of animal cruelty).
Wednesday: Grace King, 18, 702 S. 10th St., theft.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 7:38 a.m., South 18th St., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. &;43 a.m., Syracuse Ave., rescue call, no transport. 9:29 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, resuce call, no transport. 9:34 a.m., Ninth Street, rescue call, accident injury, transported to Faith Regional. 9:48 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 1:06 p.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:02 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, resuce call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:52 p.m., 10th Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:43 p.m., Square Turn Boulevard, fire assist, smoke in area. 4:53 p.m., Jonathan Circle, resue call, no transport. 9:02 p.m., North First Street, resuce call, no transport.
Wednesday: 6:13 a.m., South Blaine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.