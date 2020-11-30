POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Nov. 3 on Elm Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Shaun E. Jones, Stanton, and Judy Allvin, 701 E. Walnut Circle.
A hit and run collision Nov. 3 on South First Street damaged a vehicle driven by Ashley Wilken, 203 S. Chestnut St., No. 4.
A collision Nov. 5 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Levi Foland, 301 S. 16th St., and Judy Dekoning, 1228 Sunnydell Lane.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 64 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 6:44 a.m., Jefferson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:42 p.m., Taylor Avenue, fire call. 7:18 p.m., Heather Lane, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 6:54 a.m., Third Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:51 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:02 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:53 p.m., Bel Air Road, rescue call, no transport. 5:31 p.m., 12th Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:03 p.m., Skyview Circle, fire call. 11:23 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 1:11 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:02 a.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:10 a.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport.