POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:01 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:30 a.m., Highway 275 and 568th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:20 a.m., East Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:18 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:01 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, smoke in area. 7 p.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:33 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:44 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.