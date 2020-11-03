POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Ivan Capetillo, 20, 1004 W. Pasewalk Ave., driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident.
Saturday: Mitchuim Wells, 38, 1001 Logan St., assault - threatening manner.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 7:23 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:17 p.m., 34th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:44 p.m., Channel Road, fire call. 5:16 p.m., Seventh Street, fire call. 5:16 p.m., Eighth Street, fire call. 5:43 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 3:40 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:19 p.m., Heather Lane, rescue call, no transport. 6:28 a.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.