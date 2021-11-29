Police calls
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Jerrod Wilcox, 36, Wayne, shoplifting.
Saturday: Nasim McQueen, 22, Randallstown, Maryland, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of Xanax with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana. Dionte Ray, 19, Omaha, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of Xanax with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday: Jasmine Ellenberger, 18, 507 S. Ninth St., minor in possession. Brandi Hines, 18, 1225 W. Madison Ave., theft, criminal mischief ($0-$500).
Monday: Derrick Boger, 37, 1328 Elm Ave., driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 80 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:14 a.m., Bluff Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:10 a.m., 556th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:17 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:32 p.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:39 p.m., 10th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:08 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:41 p.m., South Third Street, house fire. 7:03 p.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:26 p.m., Queen City Boulevard and Georgia Avenue, gas leak. 11:14 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 9:43 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:44 p.m., Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:05 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:53 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:57 p.m., Highway 81 and 837th Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:35 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:55 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, fire. 6:35 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, car fire.
Monday: 12:19 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:59 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.