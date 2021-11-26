POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Nov. 9 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Tiernan Happ, 609 Pasewalk Ave., and Gary Heppner, 605 Opal Lane.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 11:06 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transported. 11:14 a.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:15 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:49 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:35 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:49 p.m., Second Street, fire call, rescue assist. 9:01 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:46 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.