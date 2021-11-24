POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Wyatt Renner, 20, 105 N. Fourth St., No. 430, minor in use of nicotine, minor in possession, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accidents
A collision Nov. 5 on South Fifth Street damaged vehicles driven by Katie Hahlbeck, Ewing, and Colllin Hledik, 112 W. Pasewalk Ave.
A collision Nov. 9 at the intersection of 37th Street and West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Ryan Fajman, Albion, and Anne Pruss, 3301 Golf View Drive.
A collision Nov. 9 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Tiernan Happ, 609 Pasewalk Ave., and Gary Heppner, 605 Opal Lane.
A collision Nov. 9 on Highway 81 damaged vehicles owned by Joel Stenberg, Creighton, and Aaron Morgan, Wausa.
A collision Nov. 11 on Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Harrison Riggle, Scribner, and Julie Wise, 603 N. Sixth St.
A collision Nov. 12 on West Benjamin Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Alvin Beckmann, 5301 W. Benjamin Ave.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 43 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 10:03 a.m., Columbia Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:00 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:05 p.m, East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 6:18 a.m., North 26th Street, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional.