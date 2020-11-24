POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Jose Rivera, 22, 1510 Glenmore Drive, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Friday: Angelo Ricar, 28, 1303 Pierce St., negligent driving.
Monday: Jewel Villareal, 24, 113 Gold Strike Drive, No. 8, careless driving. Katlyn Villareal, 18, 201 S. Ninth St., careless driving. Gabriel Casimiro Garcia, 24, 502 W. Indiana Ave.,third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman.
Tuesday: Mark Patrick, 22, 311 N. Fourth St., No. 214, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 8:23 a.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:30 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:07 a.m., East Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:21 p.m., South 13th Place, resuce call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:32 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, false alarm. 4:24 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:38 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:20 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 1:26 a.m., Foxridge Road, rescue call, no transport. 6:32 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.