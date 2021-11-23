POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Dustin Walter, 33, 108 S. Eighth St., driving under the influence of drugs, fictitious plates.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:41 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:21 a.m., Raasch Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:37 p.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:59 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, gas leak. 1:40 p.m., West Cooper Drive, rescue call, no transport. 2:37 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:48 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:57 p.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.