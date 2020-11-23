POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Nicolas Regnier, Creston, driving during revocation.
Saturday: Luis Ortiz Rivera, Madison, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 64 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 10:28 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:29 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:33 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:36 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:52 p.m., North 49th Street, burn permit check, fire assist. 6:15 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:27 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 2:47 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:02 a.m., Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Reigonal. 10:27 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:18 p.m., West Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:06 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:03 p.m., Woodcrest Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:24 p.m., Dover Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:15 p.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional, fire assist.