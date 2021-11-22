POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 91 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:59 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:29 a.m., North 10th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:38 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:45 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 1:23 a.m., Jackson Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:36 a.m., Jackson Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:53 a.m., North Hickory Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:47 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:17 a.m., Sunrise Drive, carbon monoxide detector. 5:35 p.m., Bel Air Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:59 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 1:01 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, clothing fire. 1:55 a.m., Miller Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:19 a.m., Fox Ridge Road, rescue call, no transport.